TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,436,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

