Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TXT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.03. 1,573,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

