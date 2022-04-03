TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
TESS opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.05. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.46.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
