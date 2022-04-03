Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $150.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

