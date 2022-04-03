Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.62. 1,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 192,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

