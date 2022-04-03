Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.64.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of TMSNY opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98. Temenos has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.