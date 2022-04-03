TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TU opened at $26.62 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TELUS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

