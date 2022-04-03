Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 395,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

