Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 549,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,464,686 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

