Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $401.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $399.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $354.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

