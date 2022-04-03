Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Update

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 435,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

NYSE:TDY opened at $474.30 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $391.28 and a 1 year high of $478.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

