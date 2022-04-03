Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

