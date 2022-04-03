Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$57.00 and last traded at C$57.00, with a volume of 2757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.50, for a total transaction of C$505,000.00. Also, Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 16,900 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total value of C$842,995.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,261,168.48. Insiders have sold 287,815 shares of company stock worth $14,233,207 in the last quarter.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

