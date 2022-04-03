Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

