Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Lowered to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.13) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.87).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 540 ($7.07) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 591.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 682.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £780.95 million and a P/E ratio of 31.95.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,488.97). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,138.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

