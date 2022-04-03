Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Lowered to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.13) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.87).
LON:TM17 opened at GBX 540 ($7.07) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 591.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 682.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £780.95 million and a P/E ratio of 31.95.
About Team17 Group (Get Rating)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
