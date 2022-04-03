TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 12,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TRP opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

