Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TSHA opened at $6.34 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.