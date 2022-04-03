Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TSHA opened at $6.34 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.