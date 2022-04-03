Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5422 per share. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

