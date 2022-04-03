Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $33.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.86.
TMHC stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.