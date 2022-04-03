Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $33.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.86.

TMHC stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

