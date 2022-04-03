Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tapestry by 25.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

