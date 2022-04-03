Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

