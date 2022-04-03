TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.23. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 339,613 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.