Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.53 million, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.39. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

