Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.39. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $334.98. The stock had a trading volume of 862,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.48. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

