Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SYNL stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Get Synalloy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synalloy by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.