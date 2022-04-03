Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.90

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.19). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 481,078 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Symphony Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.