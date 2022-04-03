Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Down to $34.49

Shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.49, but opened at $33.25. Sylvamo shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

SLVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $415,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.