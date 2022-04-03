SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 46.17% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

SWKH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919. SWK has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SWK by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SWK by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKH shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

