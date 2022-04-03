Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Cut to CHF 455

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

