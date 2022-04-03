SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Increased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $11.70 on Friday, reaching $547.75. 467,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,414. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $474.20 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.43.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.94.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

