Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHO. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

SHO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 3,584,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $98,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

