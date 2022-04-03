Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.25.

NYSE SUI opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $150.55 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after purchasing an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

