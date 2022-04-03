Summit Insights Begins Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

