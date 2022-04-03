Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of SPH stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.