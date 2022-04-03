Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.85.

About Subsea 7 (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.