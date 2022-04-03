Strs Ohio Sells 656 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 85,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Shares of GWW opened at $517.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.