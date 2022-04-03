Strs Ohio Sells 2,700 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 270.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $788.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.