Strs Ohio Makes New $925,000 Investment in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $230,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

