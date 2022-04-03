Strs Ohio Has $941,000 Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $220,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

