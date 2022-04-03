Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insulet were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD opened at $279.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.42. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,213.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

