Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,542,000 after acquiring an additional 419,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $4,837,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 347.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 191,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

