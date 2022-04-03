Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

