StockNews.com Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.