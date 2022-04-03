StockNews.com Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Buy

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

