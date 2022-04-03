StockNews.com Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to “Buy”

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

