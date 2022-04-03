StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ZSAN opened at $0.22 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

