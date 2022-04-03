StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

