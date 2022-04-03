StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

