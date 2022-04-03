StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SKM opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.2% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 75,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

