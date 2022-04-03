StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 412,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 17.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.